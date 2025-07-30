BP (BP) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $32.25, moving -2.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 8.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.18%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.68, marking a 32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $60.67 billion, reflecting a 25.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $236.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.7% and +21.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.25% upward. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.51 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.