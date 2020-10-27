BP (BP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Earnings Beat: Headquartered in London, BP plc BP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis. The bottom-line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 9 cents per share.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss for the quarter has witnessed one upward and two downward revisions in the past 30 days.

Notably, despite beating the consensus estimate in two of the prior four quarters, the company posted an average negative earnings surprise of 18.2%.

BP p.l.c. Price and EPS Surprise

BP p.l.c. price-eps-surprise | BP p.l.c. Quote

Revenues Miss: Revenues of $44,202 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60,017 million.

Key Stats: Total production of 2,243thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) was lower than the year-earlier quarter level of 2,568MBoe/d.

The company sold liquids for $38.17 per barrel in the third quarter (versus $55.68 in the year-earlier quarter) and natural gas for $2.56 per thousand cubic feet (versus $3.11). Overall price realization decreased to $26.42 per Boe from the year-ago level of $35.48.

Zacks Rank: Currently, BP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check back for our full write up on the BP earnings report later!

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.