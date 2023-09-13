BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $38.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 49.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $65.58 billion, up 13.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $239.84 billion, which would represent changes of -37.76% and -3.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% lower within the past month. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

