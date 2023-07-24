BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $37.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 55.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.24 billion, down 10.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $246.87 billion, which would represent changes of -33.98% and -0.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.63% lower within the past month. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.25.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.