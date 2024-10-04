BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw BP (BP) ending at $32.88, denoting a +1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.36 billion, up 22.86% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $229.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.34% and +7.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.44% lower. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.22 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 4.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.