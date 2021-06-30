BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $26.42, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 126.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.09 billion, up 12.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $199.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +250.3% and +8.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.11% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

