BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $26.73, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.2% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 126.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.09 billion, up 12.49% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $199.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +242.6% and +8.94%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.49% higher within the past month. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

