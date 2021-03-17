BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $26.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 20.9% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.05 billion, down 51.2% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $227.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +216.57% and +23.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.14% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.13, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

