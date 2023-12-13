BP (BP) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with BP (BP) standing at $35.03, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.38%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have depreciated by 3.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BP in its upcoming release. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $65.59 billion, down 6.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $220.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.22% and -11.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% lower. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, BP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.6 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.82.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

