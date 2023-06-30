BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $35.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.89 billion, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $248.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.78% and -0.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.21% lower. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.39, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

