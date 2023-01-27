BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $36.32, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 34.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.51 billion, up 13.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.2% higher. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.4. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.4.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

