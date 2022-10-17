BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $30.48, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.19% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 115.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.46 billion, up 57.01% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.51 per share and revenue of $240.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.77% and +46.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher within the past month. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.89, which means BP is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

