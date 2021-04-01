BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $24.58, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2021. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.51 billion, down 50.44% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $227.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +221.3% and +24.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.81% higher. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.89, which means BP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

