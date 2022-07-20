BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $28.14, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.64% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 143.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.5 billion, up 34.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.67 per share and revenue of $210.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.79% and +28.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.42% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.31.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.