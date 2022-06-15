BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $31.02, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 95.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.5 billion, up 34.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $210.35 billion, which would represent changes of +76.96% and +28.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.08% higher within the past month. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.28.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

