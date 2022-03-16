BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $28.61, marking a +2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 12.78% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.59 billion, up 41.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $219.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.27% and +33.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.71% higher. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.3.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

