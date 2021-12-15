BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $26.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3766.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.77 billion, down 14.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $153.72 billion, which would represent changes of +323.08% and -16.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

