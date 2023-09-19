BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $38.82, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65.58 billion, up 13.45% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $239.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.1% and -3.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

