BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $27.24, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 9.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2800%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.54 billion, down 12.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $153.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +298.22% and -16.62%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.02% higher. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

