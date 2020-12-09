BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $21.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 14.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 31.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 81.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.87 billion, down 15.66% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $186.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -148.14% and -33.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.69% higher. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.