BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $28.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 13.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 95.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.5 billion, up 34.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $210.35 billion, which would represent changes of +76.96% and +28.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.03.

Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

