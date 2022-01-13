BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $31.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 17.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3866.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.77 billion, down 14.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% higher. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.23.

Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.