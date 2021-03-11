BP (BP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $26.65 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 23.49% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.05 billion, down 51.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $227.07 billion, which would represent changes of +215.38% and +23.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.95% higher. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.38.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

