BP (BP) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

BP (BP) closed the latest trading day at $39.29, indicating a +0.98% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.63% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.57% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.10, showcasing a 33.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.93 billion, up 1.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $227.67 billion, which would represent changes of +3.14% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.72% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.79 for its industry.

It's also important to note that BP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

BP p.l.c. (BP)

