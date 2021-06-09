BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $27.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.09 billion, up 12.49% from the prior-year quarter.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $199.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +244.97% and +8.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.39, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

