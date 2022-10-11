BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed at $29.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 115.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.46 billion, up 57.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.44 per share and revenue of $240.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +120.94% and +46.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.83.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

