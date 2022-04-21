BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $30.81, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 83.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $53.13 billion, up 45.6% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $230.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.07% and +40.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.85% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.63, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

