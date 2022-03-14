BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $27.86, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 14.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.59 billion, up 41.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $219.96 billion, which would represent changes of +28.27% and +33.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.71% higher within the past month. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.5.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

