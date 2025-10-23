BP (BP) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

BP (BP) ended the recent trading session at $35.00, demonstrating a +1.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of BP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.01 billion, up 30.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $220.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.64% and +13.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, BP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, BP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.73, so one might conclude that BP is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that BP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

