BP (BP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw BP (BP) ending at $38.65, denoting a +1.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.13, showcasing a 31.93% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $57.93 billion, indicating a 1.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $227.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.77% and +6.87%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.55% upward. As of now, BP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.