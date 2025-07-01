BP (BP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $30.50, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 1.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 38.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $60.31 billion, showing a 24.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $234.66 billion, representing changes of -30.67% and +20.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.53.

It's also important to note that BP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

