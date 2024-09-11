BP (BP) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $31.29, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.17%.

The oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 7.59% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BP in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.96, showcasing a 16.52% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.8 billion, up 23.67% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $230.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.53% and +8.43%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.43% lower. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, BP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

One should further note that BP currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.