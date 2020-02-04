BP boosts dividend as profits slump on weak oil, gas prices

BP on Tuesday boosted its dividend payout after a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on lower oil and gas prices which still beat forecasts.

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - BP on Tuesday boosted its dividend payout after a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on lower oil and gas prices which still beat forecasts. On Chief Executive's Bob Dudley last day in office, London-based BP increased its dividend by 2.4% to 10.5 cents per share. It reported $2.57 billion in fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, exceeding forecasts of $2.1 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts. That was down from $3.5 billion a year earlier but up from $2.3 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely) ((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BP RESULTS/

