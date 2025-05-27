BP Begins Sale of Castrol in $20B Asset Divestment Strategy

BP plc BP, the UK-based energy major, has officially launched the sale of its Castrol lubricants business, marking a significant move in the British energy giant’s plan to raise $20 billion by 2027 through asset sales. The divestment aims to streamline BP’s portfolio and strengthen its financial footing amid strategic recalibration under CEO Murray Auchincloss.

According to sources familiar with the matter, BP has enlisted Goldman Sachs to handle the sale process and has already circulated an information memorandum to potential strategic and private equity bidders. While BP declined to confirm specific details, it noted that its broader divestment program was "progressing," with $1.5 billion in deals already signed.

Castrol’s Global Footprint and Legacy

Founded in 1899, Castrol is one of the world’s most recognized lubricant brands, with operations spanning over 150 countries. It has also enjoyed a high-profile sponsorship history in motorsports, including partnerships in Formula 1 and the World Rally Championship. BP acquired Castrol in 2000 for approximately £3 billion, integrating it into its downstream business.

The lubricants unit is now viewed as a valuable standalone asset. Analysts at Bernstein estimate that the sale could fetch $10-$11 billion, making it one of the largest in BP’s current divestment pipeline.

BP Sharpens Focus With Exit From Non-Core Businesses

The Castrol sale is part of BP’s broader restructuring effort, which includes evaluating several other non-core assets. This includes plans to divest the Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany, retail operations in Austria, and a 50% stake in Lightsource bp — BP’s solar energy joint venture. Bidders for the Lightsource stake are expected to be shortlisted in July.

BP’s asset sales decision followed as activist investor Elliott Management pressured the company for strategic changes and operational efficiencies. The move also reflects CEO Auchincloss’ return to traditional hydrocarbons, cutting back on low-carbon investments in favor of boosting returns from oil and gas.

Early Interest in Castrol Emerges as BP Opens Bidding

Earlier reports indicated that Saudi Aramco had expressed interest in Castrol. While no bidder has been officially named, the commencement of the formal sale process and the hiring of Goldman Sachs signal increasing momentum.

BP’s divestment program will continue to be closely watched as the company seeks to realign its business mix and respond to investor calls for improved performance and strategic clarity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.