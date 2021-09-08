BP begins restarting Gulf of Mexico operations following Ida

Sept 7 (Reuters) - BP PLC BP.L is in the process of restarting its Gulf of Mexico operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the company said on Tuesday, adding that repairs were underway at its onshore assets in Houma and Port Fourchon.

"In the interim, we have temporarily relocated our shore base to Galveston, Texas, and heliport to Lafayette, Louisiana," the company said in a statement.

BP is safely resuming operations at Atlantis and Mad Dog, it said, adding that operations at Thunder Horse and Na Kika are expected to resume in the coming days.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

