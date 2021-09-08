US Markets
BP

BP begins restarting Gulf of Mexico operations following Ida

Contributor
Swati Verma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BP PLC is in the process of restarting its Gulf of Mexico operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the company said on Tuesday, adding that repairs were underway at its onshore assets in Houma and Port Fourchon.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - BP PLC BP.L is in the process of restarting its Gulf of Mexico operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the company said on Tuesday, adding that repairs were underway at its onshore assets in Houma and Port Fourchon.

"In the interim, we have temporarily relocated our shore base to Galveston, Texas, and heliport to Lafayette, Louisiana," the company said in a statement.

BP is safely resuming operations at Atlantis and Mad Dog, it said, adding that operations at Thunder Horse and Na Kika are expected to resume in the coming days.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular