Bp Begins Construction On Its 187MWdc Peacock Solar Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - bp (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said the company has started construction on its 187MWdc Peacock Solar project, located 10 miles north of Corpus Christi in San Patricio County, Texas. The project is anticipated to come online in the second half of 2024.

Peacock is part of bp's target to invest in and build renewable energy capacity of 50 gigawatts by 2030. Peacock is projected to create around 300 jobs during construction and provide more than $25 million in tax revenue over the first 25 years of the project's life. Peacock will sell all of the electricity it generates under a long-term power purchase agreement to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC.

Bp's 50:50 joint-venture partner, Lightsource bp, is developing the project and managing the construction on behalf of bp. PCL Construction, the main engineering, procurement and construction contractor, will install ultra-low carbon solar panels and trackers from First Solar and GameChange Solar, respectively.

