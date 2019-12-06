BP Beefs Up Stake in Lightsource BP, Clean Energy in View

BP plc BP announced its decision to raise its stake in Lightsource BP. With a 7% additional stake, the British integrated energy giant has boosted its ownership interest in the European solar developer to 50% from the prior 43%.

Notably, Lightsource was rebranded to Lightsource BP after BP had taken over a 43% stake in December 2017. Thus, with the purchase of the business’ newly-issued equity, BP has become a joint venture partner. However, no financial details relating to the transaction have been provided by either company.

The recent move reflects BP’s intention of boosting capital spending on renewable power business as most oil companies in Europe have decided to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions and focusing on clean energy.

BP added that although renewable power business generates relatively lower returns than oil and natural gas operations, alternative energy is not exposed to the volatility in commodity prices. In fact, companies can generate stable returns from renewable power, BP revealed.

Investors should know that the companies have simplified their joint venture structure with the latest agreement. The transaction also unveils Lightsource BP’s plan to develop 10 gigawatts of assets by 2023-end.

