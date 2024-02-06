BP beats Q4 profit forecast, increases buybacks

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - BP BP.L reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter earnings of $3 billion, exceeding forecasts, as the energy company increased the pace of its share repurchases.

The quarterly results lifted the energy giant's 2023 profit to $13.8 billion, a 50% drop from a year earlier as oil and gas prices cooled and refining profit margins weakened.

BP share performance vs rivals https://refini.tv/482vziH

Oil majors' relative valuations https://refini.tv/44JllTK

