BP beats Q4 profit forecast, increases buybacks

February 06, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - BP BP.L reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter earnings of $3 billion, exceeding forecasts, as the energy company increased the pace of its share repurchases.

The quarterly results lifted the energy giant's 2023 profit to $13.8 billion, a 50% drop from a year earlier as oil and gas prices cooled and refining profit margins weakened.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)

