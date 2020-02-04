BP Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses Revenues

Earnings Beat: Headquartered in London, BP plc BP reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 76 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis. The bottom-line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings for the quarter has been unchanged in the past seven days.

BP has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 16.8%.

BP p.l.c. Price and EPS Surprise

BP p.l.c. price-eps-surprise | BP p.l.c. Quote

Revenues Miss: Revenues of $72,170 million failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80,172 million.

Key Stats: Total production of 2.698 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBoe/d) was marginally higher than the year-earlier quarter level of 2.627 MMBoe/d.

The company sold liquids for $55.90 per barrel in the fourth quarter (versus $61.80 in the year-earlier quarter) and natural gas for $3.12 per thousand cubic feet (versus $4.33). Overall price realization decreased to $36.42 per Boe from the year-ago level of $42.98.

Zacks Rank: Currently, BP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its fourth-quarter 2019 report which has just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this BP earnings report later!

