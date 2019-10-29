BP Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Misses Revenues

Earnings Beat: Headquartered in London, BP plc BP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 66 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis. The bottom-line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings for the quarter has been unchanged in the last seven days.

BP has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 19.1%.

Revenues Miss: Revenues of $69,292 million failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78,859 million.

Key Stats: Total production of 2.568 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBoe/d) was higher than the year-earlier quarter level of 2.460 MMBoe/d.

The company sold liquids for $55.68 per barrel in the third quarter (versus $69.68 in the year-earlier quarter) and natural gas for $3.11 per thousand cubic feet (versus $3.86). Overall price realization decreased to $35.48 per Boe from the year-ago level of $46.14 per Boe.

Check back later for our full write up on this BP earnings report later!

