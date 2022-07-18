BP Azerbaijan to redirect oil from Baku-Supsa pipeline to BTC in August

July 18 (Reuters) - BP Azerbaijan is not planning to pump oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline in August and will instead redirect next month's volume to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said on Monday.

The company also said it planned to suspend its Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz field for planned maintenance in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

