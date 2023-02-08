World Markets
BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port - sources

February 08, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters

By Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON Feb 8 (Reuters) - BP Azerbaijan has declared force majeure on loadings of Azeri crude from the Turkish port of Ceyhan, after a series of earthquakes on Monday, two trade sources said on Wednesday.

BP Azerbaijan, which operates the Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, declined to comment on the force majeure.

The pipeline is working but loadings from of Azeri crude are not being shipped from the BTC terminal in Ceyhan, a company spokesperson said.

BP BP.L did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Azerbaijan uses the Turkish port of Ceyhan as its main crude export hub, with a flow of about 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The BTC terminal was initially expected to resume on Feb. 8 or 9, shipping and trading sources told Reuters earlier in the week, as damage at the terminal was being assessed. A shipping agent said the control room at the terminal had been damaged.

The Iraqi crude pipeline to Turkey's Ceyhan oil export hub resumed flows on Tuesday evening and a tanker docked to load Iraqi crude at Ceyhan earlier in the day. Flows had halted on Monday after the earthquakes.

