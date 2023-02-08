BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port, sources say

February 08, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

Written by Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - BP Azerbaijan has declared force majeure on loadings of Azeri crude from the Turkish port of Ceyhan, after a series of earthquakes on Monday, two trade sources said on Wednesday.

BP Azerbaijan, which operates the Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, declined to comment on the force majeure.

The pipeline is working but loadings from of Azeri crude are not being shipped from the BTC terminal in Ceyhan, a company spokesperson said.

