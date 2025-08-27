BP Awards Baker Hughes Major Service Role at Tangguh LNG Plant

BP plc BP has appointed U.S.-based energy technology company Baker Hughes BKR to deliver long-term support services for the Tangguh LNG project in Papua Barat, Indonesia, one of the nation’s most important energy developments.

Under the new 90-month service agreement, Baker Hughes will provide spare parts, repair, and field service engineering support for critical turbomachinery at the facility. This includes heavy-duty gas turbines, steam turbines, and compressors serving the plant’s three LNG trains. The deal is designed to ensure reliability and performance as the Tangguh complex expands its role in meeting Asia-Pacific’s growing demand for liquefied natural gas.

Part of Tangguh’s Next Growth Phase

The award builds on a long-standing relationship between BP and Baker Hughes at Tangguh, dating back to 2009. In 2024, the technology company was also selected to supply additional power and compression systems for BP’s Tangguh UCC project, a $7 billion expansion sanctioned in late 2024. Construction activities, led by Saipem, are now underway.

The Tangguh UCC development aims to unlock around 3 trillion cubic feet of additional gas resources, with first production from the Ubadari gas field expected in 2028, per media reports. This will extend feed gas supply to the LNG plant and enhance Indonesia’s position as a key regional supplier.

Local Partnerships and Regional Commitment

For the new contract, Baker Hughes is working with PT Imeco Inter Sarana as a local consortium partner to meet Indonesian content requirements. The company framed the deal as evidence of its continuing support for Indonesia’s energy future, while also underlining the facility’s strategic importance to regional LNG markets.

According to Baker Hughes, Tangguh LNG remains a cornerstone of Indonesia’s long-term energy strategy — playing a critical role in supplying safe and reliable gas across Asia-Pacific. The agreement is expected to strengthen the facility’s operational resilience and production continuity.

BP and BKR currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like Antero Midstream Corporation AM and Precision Drilling Corporation PDS. While Precision Drilling sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Antero Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company prioritizes debt reduction by effectively utilizing free cash flow after dividends.

AM's earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 1.13%.

Precision Drilling is an oilfield services company. It provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally.

PDS' earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 977.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings indicates a 14.2% year-over-year decline.

