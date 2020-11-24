BP Approves Sale of Its London Office Amid Restructure Plan

BP plc. BP has reportedly entered into an agreement with Hong Kong investment firm Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. to divest its London headquarters. The transaction is valued at $332 million, which stems from the British energy giant’s broader plan to get rid of assets worth $25 billion by 2025.

Per Reuters, for two years, the integrated energy player has also decided to lease the London-based 1 St James’s Square property back from Lifestyle International.

Importantly, the company already sold or agreed to divest around 50% of the assets worth $25 billion that it plans to sell. It aims to allocate proceeds from the massive divestment program toward reducing its debt burden and investing in low-carbon projects.

It is to be noted that theEurope-based energy giant is striving to establish itself as a net zero emissions company by 2050. To turn this goal into reality, the energy giant has decided to lower emissions from its operations related to oil and natural gas to zero. The integrated energy firm also plans to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products it sell by half to achieve the goal. Overall, with a strong focus on low-carbon projects, BP is aiming to capitalize on the mounting demand for cleaner energy across the world since it has become a challenge to meet the energy need, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in London, U.K., BP is a fully integrated energy company, with a strong focus on renewable energy. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has lost 11.2% compared with the industry’s 2.1% decline.

