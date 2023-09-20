BP Appoints Kate Thomson as Interim CFO in Leadership Reshuffle

BP plc BP announced the appointment of Kate Thomson as its interim chief financial officer, replacing Murray Auchincloss, who became the interim CEO last week. This reshuffle comes in the wake of the sudden departure of former CEO Bernard Looney, who faced scrutiny for incomplete disclosure of past professional relationships.

Kate Thomson brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having dedicated nearly 20 years to BP. Over the course of her tenure, Thomson has held various high-profile positions within the company, including Group Treasurer and Head of Group Tax. This extensive background equips her with a deep understanding of BP's financial landscape.

Beyond her role within the company, Thomson has demonstrated her acumen as a board member of Aker BP for the past seven years. Additionally, she holds positions on the boards of several other BP group companies in Europe, Middle East and Africa, further underscoring her influential presence in the energy sector.

With the unexpected departure of Looney, BP is actively engaged in a rigorous search, both internally and externally, for a permanent CEO.

