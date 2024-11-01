News & Insights

BP Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP p.l.c. has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued share capital of over 16 billion ordinary shares and nearly 13 million preference shares as of October 31, 2024. The total voting rights, including treasury shares, amount to approximately 16.83 billion. This update is crucial for shareholders assessing their interests in the company under the FCA’s guidelines.

