BP Announces Total Voting Rights Update

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP p.l.c. has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued share capital of over 16 billion ordinary shares and nearly 13 million preference shares as of October 31, 2024. The total voting rights, including treasury shares, amount to approximately 16.83 billion. This update is crucial for shareholders assessing their interests in the company under the FCA’s guidelines.

For further insights into BP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.