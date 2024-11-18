News & Insights

BP Announces $1.25 Billion Securities Offering

November 18, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP is set to issue $1.25 billion in 6.125% Perpetual Subordinated Fixed Rate Reset Notes through its subsidiary, BP Capital Markets, backed by guarantees from BP itself. This strategic financial move aims to strengthen BP’s capital structure and provide investors with new opportunities in the fixed-income market. The securities offering has been duly authorized and will be governed by English law.

