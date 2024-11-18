BP Announces $1.25 Billion Securities Offering

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP is set to issue $1.25 billion in 6.125% Perpetual Subordinated Fixed Rate Reset Notes through its subsidiary, BP Capital Markets, backed by guarantees from BP itself. This strategic financial move aims to strengthen BP’s capital structure and provide investors with new opportunities in the fixed-income market. The securities offering has been duly authorized and will be governed by English law.

