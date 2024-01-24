BP and Worley Extend Collaboration With a Five-Year Agreement

BP plc, BP the U.K.-headquartered energy major, has entered into a new global framework agreement with Australian engineering company Worley. The newly inked five-year deal is set to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services covering BP's global refinery assets and ventures into new energy initiatives.

According to Worley, the partnership will extend to strategic projects focused on green and blue hydrogen, lower-carbon fuels, and sustainable aviation fuels. The EPCM services will be executed by Worley's offices worldwide, leveraging support from globally integrated delivery teams. The collaboration aims to bring together the expertise of both companies to drive innovation and efficiency in the execution of projects across various regions.

Chris Ashton, chief executive officer of Worley, expressed enthusiasm about the strengthened partnership. He highlighted the significance of this collaboration in reinforcing longstanding relationship and its potential contribution to addressing BP's response to the evolving global energy demand.

In addition to this global agreement, Worley, in collaboration with Grand Isle Shipyard, has been actively engaged in providing engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services to BP-operated offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico since a five-year deal was concluded in September 2022.

