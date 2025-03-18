BP and SOCAR Enter Israeli Waters With Gas Exploration Deal

BP plc BP, the UK-based energy major, and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR have entered Israel’s offshore gas sector through a joint licensing agreement with NewMed Energy, the Israeli Energy Ministry announced on Monday. The deal grants exploration rights in Zone I of Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone, marking BP’s first venture in Israel and SOCAR’s first exploration project outside Azerbaijan.

The three-party consortium, consisting of BP, SOCAR and NewMed Energy, secured the rights to Zone I after winning a competitive bid in Israel’s 4th Offshore Bid Round in 2023. The round offered exploration opportunities in four designated zones — E, G, H, and I — covering 20 blocks in total. SOCAR will serve as the operator of Zone I, holding a 33.34% stake, with BP and NewMed Energy each holding 33.33%.

The Israeli government views this agreement as a key move to strengthen domestic gas production and expand exports. Officials highlight natural gas as a crucial asset for the country's economic and political standing. Additional exploration licenses are expected to be awarded later this year, with the fifth bidding round planned for 2025.

SOCAR has been actively increasing its footprint in Israel’s offshore gas industry. Earlier this year, it acquired a 10% stake in the Tamar gas field, one of the Mediterranean’s most critical energy assets. The company views its involvement in Israel’s offshore sector as a key part of its upstream expansion strategy in the region.

With major gas discoveries like Tamar and Leviathan already in production, Israel has emerged as a significant gas supplier in the Eastern Mediterranean. BP and SOCAR’s entry into the country’s exploration efforts aligns with Israel’s push to expand its gas production and strengthen its role in regional energy markets.

